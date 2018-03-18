Astros' Gerrit Cole: Slotted fourth in rotation
Cole will pitch the fourth game of the season, April 1, against Texas, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch set his rotation for the first turn of the regular season and placed Cole between Lance McCullers and Charlie Morton. Cole turned in a sub-par performance Sunday, his fifth Grapefruit League start, but overall has been pleased with his body of work this spring. "The pitch count is up, I feel strong. It's probably my best spring performance as a whole in my career," Cole said. "I feel really confident."
