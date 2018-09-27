Astros' Gerrit Cole: Start postponed due to weather

Cole will not make his scheduled start against the Orioles as Thursday's game was postponed due to weather, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The game will be played over the weekend as part of a doubleheader, though the Astros have yet to announce how they plan to adjust their starting rotation in the wake of the schedule change. At this point, it's unclear when -- or if -- Cole will pitch again before the end of the regular season.

