Astros' Gerrit Cole: Start pushed to Friday

Cole is scheduled to start Friday against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Cole was originally lined up to pitch Tuesday against the Mariners, but it appears the Astros want to give the right-hander a few extra days of rest before his next start in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Josh James will take his spot in the rotation Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories