Astros' Gerrit Cole: Starting Game 3

Cole will start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole was the Astros' best pitcher in the ALDS against the Rays, winning both of his starts while striking out 25 batters and allowing just one run on six hits in 15.2 innings of work. He'll be pitching on normal rest for Game 3 and could return on short rest for Game 6 or full rest for Game 7 if either game is necessary.