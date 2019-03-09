Astros' Gerrit Cole: Starting Houston's second game
Cole will make his first start of the regular season March 29 versus the Rays, ESPN.com reports.
Cole will follow Opening Day starter Justin Verlander in the rotation, with the two hurlers again giving the Astros one of baseball's best pairs of staff headliners. The move to Houston helped Cole reach his full potential in 2018, as his 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 all represented the best or second-best marks of his career.
More News
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Hurls three scoreless frames•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Gets acquainted with Chirinos•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: On specialized throwing program•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Emerges victorious in arbitration•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: To pitch Game 2 vs. Boston•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Delivers quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...