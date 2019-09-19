Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 10 in win

Cole (18-5) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 through eight innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Cole had 18 swinging strikes and 19 called strikes in the dominant outing. The 29-year-old recorded his 300th strikeout of the season in the outing, making him the second-fastest to that mark. To put perspective on how good Cole has been this season, he is only the 18th pitcher since 1900 to have a season with 300 strikeouts. Cole has a 2.56 ERA with a 12.6 K/9 in 200.1 innings this season. Cole is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.