Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in Astros debut
Cole struck out 11 and allowed just one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers.
Cole was absolutely filthy in his first start as an Astro, as he used 21 swinging strikes to rack up those 11 strikeouts. As a Pirate in 2017, Cole reached double-digit strikeouts just twice and didn't strike out 11 batters in any of his 31 starts. Cole looks like he's in great form to start his Astros career, and at his best, he has been an ace-level pitcher. He's currently slotted fourth in Houston's rotation, truly an embarrassment of riches.
