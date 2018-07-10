Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Cole struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and three walks through six shutout innings but was stuck with a no-decision Monday against the Athletics.

Cole was untouchable, as he induced 23 swinging strikes, with hitters mainly falling victim to the four-seam fastball (seven whiffs on 47 pitches) and the slider (eight whiffs in 29 pitches). Unfortunately for Cole, he was matched zero-for-zero by Oakland's Frankie Montas, and Brad Peacock gave up the game after relieving Cole in the seventh. The only downside to Cole's performance was that he needed 108 pitches to get through six frames and couldn't see things through himself, but usually the Astros lineup will get him the win in this situation. Cole will take a 2.57 ERA into his last start before the break Saturday against Detroit.