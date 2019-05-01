Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in seven scoreless

Cole (2-4) threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit with three walks while striking out 11 in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.

Astros hitting has not given Cole a whole lot of support this season. They certainly did Tuesday, but the right-hander didn't need it. Cole was absolutely dominate, turning in his best outing of the young season. The one hit he allowed set a new season low, and his 11 strikeouts tied a season high. Cole is just 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA, but he's been excellent in the other major categories -- 1.04 WHIP, .190 batting average against and 65 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. His next outing is scheduled to be Monday at home against the Royals.