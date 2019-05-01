Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in seven scoreless
Cole (2-4) threw seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit with three walks while striking out 11 in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.
Astros hitting has not given Cole a whole lot of support this season. They certainly did Tuesday, but the right-hander didn't need it. Cole was absolutely dominate, turning in his best outing of the young season. The one hit he allowed set a new season low, and his 11 strikeouts tied a season high. Cole is just 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA, but he's been excellent in the other major categories -- 1.04 WHIP, .190 batting average against and 65 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. His next outing is scheduled to be Monday at home against the Royals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...