Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 15 in 16th victory
Cole (16-5) allowed one run on one hit with no walks and 15 strikeouts across eight innings while earning a victory against the Mariners on Sunday.
With the offense scoring more than 20 runs, the Astros hardly needed a stellar outing from Cole, but they got it anyway, and he could have easily gone the distance, as he threw 96 pitches to get through eight frames. This was the fifth straight game where Cole posted at least 10 strikeouts, and his third consecutive outing with 13-plus punchouts. He's also won 12 straight decisions, as Cole hasn't lost since May 22. Cole, who will next start at the Royals on Friday, owns a 2.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 281 strikeouts in 184.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...