Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 15 in 16th victory

Cole (16-5) allowed one run on one hit with no walks and 15 strikeouts across eight innings while earning a victory against the Mariners on Sunday.

With the offense scoring more than 20 runs, the Astros hardly needed a stellar outing from Cole, but they got it anyway, and he could have easily gone the distance, as he threw 96 pitches to get through eight frames. This was the fifth straight game where Cole posted at least 10 strikeouts, and his third consecutive outing with 13-plus punchouts. He's also won 12 straight decisions, as Cole hasn't lost since May 22. Cole, who will next start at the Royals on Friday, owns a 2.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 281 strikeouts in 184.1 innings this season.