Cole (3-1) got the win in a dominant, complete-game shutout of the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up just one hit, striking out 16 batters and walking one as the Astros won 8-0.

Cole continued his utterly torrid start to the season against Arizona, becoming the second pitcher in the league to strike out 16 hitters in a game this season just a day after Seattle's James Paxton accomplished the same feat. Cole hasn't just been dominant to start his Houston career, he's been virtually unhittable, logging double-digit strikeouts in five of his seven starts for a ballistic 77:9 K:BB to go along with his 1.42 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. Quite simply, that's a Cy Young-caliber start that has made him one of the most valuable fantasy pitchers so far and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He'll look to continue this stellar run in his next start against Oakland on Wednesday.