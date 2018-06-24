Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out eight in win over Royals
Cole (9-1) struck out eight over five one-run innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals, allowing two hits and three walks along the way.
Cole limited baserunners to great effect, with the only run against him coming on a solo home run from Lucas Duda in the fourth inning. The visitors fouled off a whopping 27 pitches to help push up his pitch count, which ultimately caused his removal after recording just 15 outs. Despite the relatively short outing, Cole bounced back nicely after allowing four earned runs in each of his last two starts. He'll take a shiny 2.59 ERA into his next scheduled start Friday against the Rays.
