Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out nine

Cole (13-5) allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Angels.

Cole turned in another strong start, relying on 20 swinging strikes to push ahead of teammate Justin Verlander for second in the majors with 243 punchouts. He was limited to a relatively short outing thanks to a 27-pitch third inning followed by a 25-pitch effort in the fourth inning, though it didn't stop him from recording his 13th win of the season. All in all, it was another strong outing for Cole, and he remains among the league's best in nearly every pitching category.