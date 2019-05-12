Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out season-high 12
Cole (4-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-4 rout of the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out a season-high 12.
A Hunter Pence solo shot in the second inning was the only blemish on Cole's line for the night. The right-hander has now fanned double-digit batters five times in nine starts to lead the majors in strikeouts, and he'll take a 3.88 ERA and 86:15 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Boston.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...