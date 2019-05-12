Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out season-high 12

Cole (4-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-4 rout of the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out a season-high 12.

A Hunter Pence solo shot in the second inning was the only blemish on Cole's line for the night. The right-hander has now fanned double-digit batters five times in nine starts to lead the majors in strikeouts, and he'll take a 3.88 ERA and 86:15 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Boston.