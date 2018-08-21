Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Cole threw five innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday, yielding three runs (two earned) on seven hits, striking out seven and walking two in Houston's 7-4 defeat.

Cole wasn't at his most efficient in this contest, as he needed 99 pitches to make it through his five innings, but he did manage to rack up seven strikeouts over that time to bring his total up to a career-high 226 through 164.2 innings. He was in line for his 12th win of the season before his bullpen relinquished a 4-3 lead. Cole continues to post excellent overall numbers in his first year in Houston, as he now boasts a 2.73 ERA and 1.01 WHIP on the season to go along with the gaudy strikeout numbers.