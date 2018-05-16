Cole struck out seven and walked two in a no-decision against the Angels on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings.

For the first time this year, Cole didn't make it into the sixth inning. He was done in by a couple home runs and walks that stretched his pitch-count to 98 by the end of five. Despite the short outing, Cole still leads all MLB pitchers with 93 strikeouts, and his .166 batting average against trails only his teammate Justin Verlander for best in the majors. He will take on the Giants at home in his next start.