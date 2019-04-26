Astros' Gerrit Cole: Swallows tough loss
Cole (1-4) took the loss after surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over seven innings Thursday against the Indians.
Cole fell victim to the home-run ball, as he gave up a pair of solo blasts on the way to a 2-1 loss. The 28-year-old certainly pitched well enough to win, though Trevor Bauer simply outdueled the right-hander. While Cole was saddled with the loss, it was good to see him respond from a horrific outing Saturday against the Rangers, when he allowed nine runs (eight earned) over 4.1 innings. Cole will carry a 4.71 ERA with 54 punchouts over 36.1 frames heading into his next outing Tuesday against the Twins.
