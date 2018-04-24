Astros' Gerrit Cole: Takes first loss despite eight strikeouts
Cole (2-1) held the Angels to just two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through seven innings Monday night but was stuck with his first loss.
For the fifth time in a row, Cole completed the seventh, and he has still yet to allow more than two runs or five hits in a start. This, though, marked the first time the Astros failed to support him well enough to at least leave him with a no-decision. Cole induced 14 swinging strikeouts in 109 pitches as he increased his strikeout total to just 49 over 35 innings of work. His 1.28 ERA is supported by a fantastic 6.1 K/BB.
More News
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Picks up second win over Seattle•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Career-high 14 Ks in Friday's no-decision•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Dominant performance Saturday•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 11 in Astros debut•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Slotted fourth in rotation•
-
Astros' Gerrit Cole: Up to 77 pitches•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...