Cole (2-1) held the Angels to just two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through seven innings Monday night but was stuck with his first loss.

For the fifth time in a row, Cole completed the seventh, and he has still yet to allow more than two runs or five hits in a start. This, though, marked the first time the Astros failed to support him well enough to at least leave him with a no-decision. Cole induced 14 swinging strikeouts in 109 pitches as he increased his strikeout total to just 49 over 35 innings of work. His 1.28 ERA is supported by a fantastic 6.1 K/BB.