Astros' Gerrit Cole: Takes no-decision despite eight strikeouts
Cole allowed four runs on three hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in a no-decision Monday against the Rays.
Cole was nasty at times but couldn't rein in his control when he needed to. A leadoff walk in the first scored on a subsequent home run, and two of the three men Cole walked in the third inning came around to score as well. This was an extremely uncharacteristic performance, as Cole hadn't walked more than three batters all year entering Monday. Don't expect this trend to continue, but Cole now has gone two starts without a quality start for the first time all season. He'll look to right the ship Sunday against the Royals.
