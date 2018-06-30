Astros' Gerrit Cole: Takes second loss thanks to defensive hiccups
Cole (9-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts through six innings and took the loss Friday against the Rays.
The only blemish for Cole was a three-run fourth inning created in large part by two errors. With any help from the defense, Cole could have held Tampa Bay to one run and contended for his 10th win. The loss was his first since April 23 against the Angels, a start in which he allowed just two runs on seven innings but the Astros lineup couldn't get him the win. Cole still hasn't allowed more than four runs all season long and will look to get back to his winning ways Thursday against the White Sox.
