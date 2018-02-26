Astros' Gerrit Cole: Throws first spring outing

Cole stuck to all fastballs and changeups over two scoreless innings in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. He struck out two and hit a batter.

Cole was making his first appearance in the burnt-orange and blue uniform of the Astros. Nineteen of his 30 pitches went for strikes, and his command got better in his second frame, although he endured a long break between innings as his mates put up a 3-spot in a long second inning. The 27-year-old right-hander will introduce his offspeed stuff in subsequent outings.

