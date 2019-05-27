Astros' Gerrit Cole: Ties season high with 12 K's
Cole (5-5) picked up the win in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 12.
The 12 K's tied his season high, and after Anthony Rizzo took him deep in the first inning, Cole put the Cubs' offense on lockdown. The right-hander has reached double-digit whiffs in half of his 12 starts this season, and he'll take a 4.02 ERA and eye-popping 112:18 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Oakland.
