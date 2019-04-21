Astros' Gerrit Cole: Tipping pitches?
Cole believes he may have been tipping his pitches during the first inning of Saturday's 9-4 loss to Texas, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Cole allowed five first-inning runs on the way to his shortest outing (4.1 IP) since joining the Astros prior to the 2018 season. "I think they were maybe a little bit of a step ahead of me in terms of maybe being able to identify what pitch I was throwing," said Cole. "I made some adjustments throughout the game and that seemed to clean that up, and by the time I got to the fifth, I was dog tired and started to spray again." While watching video after the game, Cole said he could tell what pitches he was going to throw and assumes the Rangers knew it as well. The right-hander will attempt to clean it up before his next start Thursday at home against the Indians.
