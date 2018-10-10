Astros' Gerrit Cole: To pitch Game 2 vs. Boston
Cole will start Game 2 of the ALCS in Boston on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cole will follow Justin Verlander in Houston's rotation and match up against David Price during Sunday's affair. During his start in the ALDS versus Cleveland on Saturday, Cole allowed just on run on three hits and zero walks while striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win. In two outings against the Red Sox this year, he's given up five earned runs in 13 innings, to go along with 15 strikeouts.
