Astros' Gerrit Cole: Tough-luck loser

Cole (10-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to take the loss Monday against the Mariners.

Cole carried a no-hitter through 5.2 innings but allowed three consecutive hits in the sixth inning, which accounted for both of his earned runs. Despite an impressive effort on nearly every account, he was outdueled by James Paxton and was dealt only his third loss of the season. That falls in line with his season-long performance, as he ranks among the top-10 in the American League in WHIP (0.98), ERA (2.55), and strikeouts (194).