Astros' Gerrit Cole: Up to 70 pitches
Cole allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Mets.
Cole got his pitch count up to 70 and will have two more outings to ramp up to 90 pitches. The right-hander has a 1.69 ERA over four starts and will get two more spring starts before pitching Houston's second game of the season.
