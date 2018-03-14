Astros' Gerrit Cole: Up to 77 pitches
Cole allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in Tuesday's start against the Mets.
Cole is fitting into the Astros' rotation quite nicely, posting a 1.42 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.2 innings over four starts. The right-hander got his pitch count up to 77 and, with three more spring starts remaining, is on schedule for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season. He's expected to be Houston's third starter, behind Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...