Astros' Gerrit Cole: Up to 77 pitches

Cole allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in Tuesday's start against the Mets.

Cole is fitting into the Astros' rotation quite nicely, posting a 1.42 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 12.2 innings over four starts. The right-hander got his pitch count up to 77 and, with three more spring starts remaining, is on schedule for the first turn of the rotation in the regular season. He's expected to be Houston's third starter, behind Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel.