Astros' Gerrit Cole: Whiffs 11 in easy win

Cole (11-5) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over seven frames Monday, striking out 11 and earning the win over Oakland.

Spotted with an 11-0 lead after just three innings, Cole was never really in trouble Monday. It was his third consecutive double-digit strikeout performance and second straight outing going exactly seven innings with one run allowed and 11 punchouts. The 6-foot-4 righty became the first pitcher of the year to reach 200 strikeouts and owns a stellar 205:34 K:BB. Cole will carry a 3.03 ERA into Sunday's outing in St. Louis.