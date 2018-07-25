Astros' Gerrit Cole: Whiffs nine in no-decision

Cole allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings Tuesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole was in cruise control through six innings, but he allowed two runs on a pair of doubles and a single in the bottom of the seventh to take away any chance at his 11th win. He's now struck out at least seven batters in four straight starts, and Tuesday was the first time in nine tries without yielding multiple walks. He'll take a 2.54 ERA and dominant 12.4 K/9 into his next outing Monday in Seattle.