Astros' Gerrit Cole: Will start Sunday

Cole's next start will come Sunday against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros originally were going to push Cole's start back a day due to Thursday's off day, but instead will hand him the ball for Sunday's series finale against Kansas City. He swaps with Justin Verlander, who will take the mound Monday against the Blue Jays.

