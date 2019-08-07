Astros' Gerrit Cole: Wins 10th straight

Cole (14-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 14-3 rout of the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings while striking out 10.

Both runs scored on solo shot from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, but with the Houston offense once again piling up double-digit runs, Cole had little to worry about. The right-hander has now won 10 straight decisions, and he'll take a 2.87 ERA and 226:39 K:BB through 156.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, on the road against the White Sox.