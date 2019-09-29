Astros' Gerrit Cole: Wins 20th game

Cole (20-5) gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 through five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Cole registered 20 swinging strikes and 14 called strikes on only 92 pitches in the win. It has been an amazing run for Cole, as he became the first pitcher in MLB history to record nine straight double-digit strikeout games after this performance. The 29-year-old finishes the regular season with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts in 212.1 innings.