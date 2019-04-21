Astros' Gerrit Cole: Yields nine runs

Cole (1-3) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

While the eight strikeouts were nice, Cole struggled in just about every other aspect during this start. He gave up five runs (four earned) in the first inning, but seemed to settle down in the second inning before giving up a solo homer in the third. The Rangers started another multi-run rally in the fifth, forcing Cole out of the game. Up until Saturday, Cole had strong numbers, but it just wasn't translating into wins. After this fiasco of a start, he is 1-3 with a 5.22 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. The good news is he also has 44 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. Cole's next start is scheduled to be at home against the Indians on Thursday.