Astros' Gerrit Cole: Yields nine runs
Cole (1-3) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across 4.1 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
While the eight strikeouts were nice, Cole struggled in just about every other aspect during this start. He gave up five runs (four earned) in the first inning, but seemed to settle down in the second inning before giving up a solo homer in the third. The Rangers started another multi-run rally in the fifth, forcing Cole out of the game. Up until Saturday, Cole had strong numbers, but it just wasn't translating into wins. After this fiasco of a start, he is 1-3 with a 5.22 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. The good news is he also has 44 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. Cole's next start is scheduled to be at home against the Indians on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start