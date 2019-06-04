Astros' Grae Kessinger: Drafted by Astros in second round

The Astros have selected Kessinger with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-2 shortstop from Ole Miss, Kessinger hit .405 in the SEC as a junior, really upping his stock after not doing much to move the needle over his first two seasons. It's hit-over-power right now, but the Astros will likely attempt to teach him how to get to a bit more pop in games. His bat-to-ball skills are the top selling point in dynasty leagues.