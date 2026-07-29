Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Activated ahead of start

The Astros reinstated Wesneski (elbow) from the injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Angels.

Wesneski's start will mark his first appearance on a big-league mound since May 2025, as he's been on the shelf for more than a year recovering from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has made five appearances in the minor leagues over the past month, however, turning in a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP alongside a 21:4 K:BB in 20 innings. Miguel Ullola was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.