Wesneski (5-2) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Wesneski yielded three runs in the first inning and was burned by a three-run homer following a two-out error in the third. It ends a string of strong outings for the 28-year-old, who allowed just four earned runs over his previous four turns, with two quality starts. He'll take a 3.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 48.2 innings this season into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.