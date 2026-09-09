Wesneski (5-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings in a 6-5 victory over the Phillies. He struck out three.

The right-hander carried a shutout into the sixth inning before fading, with a two-run homer by Trea Turner accounting for most of the damage off him, but Wesneski still held on for his fourth quality start of the year in his eighth trip to the mound. Since completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery and making his season debut in late July, Wesneski has produced a 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB over 45.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.