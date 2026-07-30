Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Earns win in season debut

Wesneski (1-0) allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Angels.

Wesneski made his first major-league appearance since May of 2025, completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander showed some rust, but he took advantage of a favorable matchup to get the win while throwing 52 of 79 pitches for strikes. It wouldn't be surprising for Wesneski to operate with a slight workload restriction for a few more starts. He is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.