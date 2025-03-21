Now Playing

Wesneski will undergo X-rays after being struck on the left foot by a comebacker in a minor-league game Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The X-rays seem to be more precautionary, as Wesneski was spotted participating in drills Friday. More should be known about his status soon. Wesneski is slated to open the season as the Astros' fifth starter.

