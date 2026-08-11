Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Goes seven innings in no-decision

Wesneski allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Wesneski gave up solo home runs to Jung Hoo Lee and Drew Gilbert, but the right-hander was still able to claim his second quality start in three outings this season. He's shown little rust coming off of May 2025 Tommy John surgery, allowing no more than three runs in any start so far. He's at a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 18.2 innings. Wesneski is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners over the weekend.