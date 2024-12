The Astros acquired Wesneski, Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith from the Cubs on Friday in exchange for Kyle Tucker, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Wesneski put up a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:21 K:BB over 67.2 innings with the Cubs this past season, splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. He'll surely be stretched out during spring training, but the right-hander's ultimate role next season could depend on what other moves Houston makes this winter.