The Astros placed Wesneski on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow discomfort, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wesneski struggled during his last start Tuesday in Milwaukee, although it's not clear whether he was injured during that outing or sometime since then. He'll be eligible for activation May 22, although, given the nature of the injury, there's a good chance he'll need more time than that. Ryan Gusto is the logical candidate to take Wesneski's spot in the Astros' rotation.