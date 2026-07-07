Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Hits four frames in rehab start

Wesneski (elbow) struck out three and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across four innings Sunday in a rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi. He also hit a batter and threw two wild pitches.

After tossing three shutout innings in his first rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 30, Wesneski jumped up a few rungs on the minor-league ladder for his second outing. Wesneski -- who is on the comeback trail after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May -- built up to 46 pitches (29 strikes) in Sunday's appearance, generating seven whiffs along the way. The right-hander will likely need to make two or three more rehab starts before coming off the 60-day injured list, but he may not have a rotation spot with the big club waiting for him once he's activated.