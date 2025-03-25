Wesneski (foot) is starting Tuesday's exhibition game against Triple-A Sugar Land.
Wesneski needed X-rays after being struck on the left foot by a comebacker in an appearance in a minor-league game last week, but those tests were negative and he is fine. The right-hander will open the season as the Astros' fifth starter.
