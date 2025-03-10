Wesneski has allowed one earned run across 6.1 innings while maintaining an 11:3 K:BB in the Grapefruit League.

Wesneski is a top candidate to begin the season in the Astros' rotation with both Luis Garcia (elbow) and Lance McCullers (forearm) set to begin the season on the injured list. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Wesneski has prepped for the role by adding a curveball to his arsenal. The results this spring have been strong, highlighted by his outing Saturday when he struck out five and walked one across 2.1 frames.