default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Astros transferred Wesneski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros needed the spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Cody Bolton, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Wesneski is still working his way back from last May's Tommy John surgery.

More News