Wesneski is expected to begin the 2025 season in Houston's rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have four clear starters in their rotation, though none of Lance McCullers (forearm), Cristian Javier (elbow) and Luis Garcia (elbow) will be ready to begin the campaign. That will open the door for Wesneski, who the club acquired as a part of the Kyle Tucker trade. He has pitched primarily as a reliever during his time in the big leagues, but Wesneski has a respectable 4.21 ERA paired with 14.8 K-BB% across 109 innings as a starter. His status could change if the Astros acquire another starter, though McTaggart suggested that is unlikely.