Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Placed on 15-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Wesneski (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Wesneski still has lots of rehabbing to do following last May's Tommy John surgery. He could eventually shift to the 60-day IL when/if Houston needs the 40-man roster spot.
More News
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Avoids arbitration•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Shifts off injured list•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Swelling still an issue•
-
Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Heading to IL with sore elbow•