Wesneski (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Royals, surrendering two earned runs on eight hits while striking out one batter over five-plus innings. He did not issue a walk.

Wesneski had 25 punchouts across 23 innings entering Friday's contest, but his third-inning strikeout of Jonathan India was the only one he was able to muster in five frames against Kansas City. Despite allowing consistent traffic on the bases, Wesneski didn't surrender a run until Kyle Isbel brought Drew Waters home on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. The right-hander then came back out for the sixth but was pulled after allowing hits to the first two batters he faced, one of which eventually came around to score. Houston's offense, on the other hand, wasn't able to get anything going against Seth Lugo, so Wesneski will take a 1-2 record as well as a 3.86 ERA into his next start at home against Detroit.