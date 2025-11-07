Astros' Hayden Wesneski: Shifts off injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wesneski (elbow) was activated from the injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This move was procedural as the Astros got their 40-man roster in order. Wesneski will be sidelined until at least the middle of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
